Could mobile showers and changing rooms encourage more Pinoys to take bikes to work?

Biking to work? I’ve tried it, and yes, I recommend it if you live a bikable distance from your workplace.

For starters, I live a convenient 2km away from the Top Gear Philippines office. Taking a bicycle eliminated the 15-minute wait at the tricycle terminal, giving me more time to get dressed and have breakfast. And more important, shifting to two wheels also meant I no longer had to shell out an absurd fare total every day.

I bought a budget folding bike, and life was good. I found that I was more energized upon getting to my desk, was losing weight, and had more money in my wallet. The only inconvenience I can think of was the sweat, or, to be specific, having to deal with it upon arriving at the office as there were no showers available.

This is an issue Bitrago (Bisikleta + Trabaho + Maligo), a new startup in the Philippines, is hoping to address. If like me, you just never feel like a quick rinse and an extra shirt is enough to freshen up after cycling to work, the company has a solution: A mobile end-of-trip (EOT) shower and changing room.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bitrago

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The facility is pretty compact and can be towed by a standard midsize SUV or pickup, and can be easily set up in the parking area of an office building. Customers can book time slots to use the shower/changing using an app, and an attendant will clean up in between users.

Continue reading below ↓

“We will change the way people think about commuting by bike. We will make it easy, viable, and desirable to do so. Our solution consists of the EOT Pod and an accompanying app used to locate Pods and book time slots,” the company says on its website.

“Our primary focus will be to lease and sell EOT Pods to companies for exclusive use by their employees. A secondary objective is the creation of a publicly accessible network of EOT Pods operated by Bitrago itself to capture those commuters where the employer cannot or does not want to provide this facility.”

My bike has been busted for a while now, but if one of these showed up at our office building, I’d definitely take it to the shop for a quick fix so I can get to cycling to work again—well, whenever I can head back to the office, anyway. Would something like this help convince you to get biking? Let us know in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.