BMW will equip the upcoming X5 PHEV with ‘sustainable’ tires

BMW is taking another big step towards a greener future, as it has now announced that it will be using new sustainable tires in the X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid later this year.

These ‘sustainable tires’ are produced using certified sustainable natural rubber and rayon, a wood-based material used to strengthen tires. With this, BMW will become the first automotive manufacturer in the world to equip its cars with such tires. The German carmaker will initially source the 22-inch tires for the X5 PHEV exclusively from Pirelli.

PHOTO BY BMW

“As a premium manufacturer, we aspire to lead the way in sustainability and take responsibility,” said Dr. Andreas Wendt, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network. “We have been committed to improving the cultivation of natural rubber and increasing transparency in the supplier network since 2015. The use of tires made of certified natural rubber is a pioneering achievement for our industry. In this way, we are helping preserve biodiversity and forests to counteract climate change.”

The certification of rubber plantations and the complex supply chain for natural rubber and rayon are in accordance with the standards of the independent Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). BMW’s ‘P ZERO’ tires are the first to receive the FSC label.

PHOTO BY BMW

“Before even reaching the road, sustainable mobility begins with raw materials. With the world’s first FSC-certified tire, Pirelli once again demonstrates its commitment to pursuing increasingly challenging goals in terms of sustainability, a testament to the constant work on innovative materials and increasingly cutting-edge production processes,” said Pirelli senior vice president for sustainability and future mobility Giovanni Tronchetti Provera. “We continue to invest in sustainable growth for our planet, aware that this is also essential for the future of our businesses.”

“The new FSC-certified Pirelli Tire is a significant milestone in the drive to deliver economic, social, and environmental benefits across the natural rubber value chain,” said FSC International chief markets officer Jeremy Harrison. “This is a major step forward in the journey towards a more sustainable natural rubber value chain, thereby helping to mitigate deforestation and support the fight against climate change.”

PHOTO BY BMW

This is certainly the type of technology we wouldn’t mind seeing other automotive manufacturers adopt. Your thoughts, readers?

