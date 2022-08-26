Report: Gasoline-only cars might get phased out in California by 2035

Big news for residents of California: The sales of purely gasoline-powered vehicles in the entire state might end by 2035.

According to a report by Reuters, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) had voted to adopt the regulations that would require all new cars sold in the state by 2035 to be electric or plug-in hybrid. The rules have reportedly been adopted by more than a dozen US states.

In a separate article, Reuters reported that the new policy will impose yearly rising zero-emission vehicle rules from 2026. It is expected to reduce smog-causing pollution from light-duty vehicles by 25% by the year 2037. The new policy, however, will require approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency before it takes effect.

Such a move isn’t exactly new, as car manufacturers and foreign governments alike have already set deadlines for the production and sales of internal combustion engines. These changes in California, however, could prove significant as the state—particularly the city of Los Angeles—is known for some of the worst traffic jams in the country.

California is an influential and popular state with a very active motoring culture. How it adapts to electrification could set the tone for the rest of the country, and the world.

