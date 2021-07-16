Caltex StarCard holders can now avail of exclusive perks and promos at Landers

For some people, the weekend is the time to get minor errands out of the way before the start of the workweek. You know, like dropping by the grocery or filling up your car’s fuel tank at a nearby gas station.

If you’re someone who’s always looking to hit both of these birds with one stone, applying for a Caltex StarCard might be a good idea. The fuel provider has announced a new partnership with the Landers which will allow its cardholders to avail of special promos and exclusive amenities at the superstore.

All Caltex StarCard holders can now take part in Landers’ promotional activities like the Super Crazy Sale and Super Fuel Sale whenever they fuel up at a Caltex gas station. What’s more, they’ll have access to free haircuts at Federal Barbers and discounts at Capital Care Pharmacy.

It’s simple: All a cardholder has to do is present their Caltex StarCard at Landers’ checkout counters. If it’s an online transaction, he or she just needs to register their name and StarCard number on the Landers website or mobile app.

Continue reading below ↓

“We are excited that our customers can now enjoy a fully integrated shopping experience at Landers Superstores with their Caltex StarCards,” Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI) chairman Billy Liu said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“This partnership bespeaks our shared goal of helping our customers easily access and shop for essential products, while enjoying exclusive perks. As our customers’ safety and satisfaction remain our top priority, we will continue to provide valuable opportunities to make their journey rewarding,” he added.

Are you someone who fuels up and gets groceries done during the weekend? Let us know what errands you usually do in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.