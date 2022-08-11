Industry News

Caltex is giving away brand-new Toyota Fortuners to three lucky customers

The Fuel Your Fortune Promo runs until October 30, 2022
by TopGear.com.ph | 7 hours ago
PHOTO: Shutterstock
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota Fortuner

Heads up, Caltex customers: Chevron Philippines (CPI) is marking the return of its Fuel Your Fortune raffle promo. From August 8 to October 30, 2022, the company will be handing out a lot of prizes and freebies to lucky motorists.

For the grand prize, Caltex will be giving away three brand-new Toyota Fortuners. There will also be hundreds of winners of P5,000 Caltex StarCash fuel cards, and all participants will also get P50 fuel vouchers upon submission of their first raffle entries.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Illegally parked van fresh from the impound gets second ticket in a span of two hours
Officially unveiled: Say hello to the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios

Toyota Fortuner to be raffled off through Caltex Philippines’ Fuel Your Fortune promo

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

To join, you need a P500 single-receipt purchase of any Caltex with Techron fuel, Delo products, Havoline lubricants, or Techron Concentrate Plus. Each receipt is equivalent to one raffle entry, and customers simply need to sign up and submit the corresponding codes through the official promo website.

Customers who register from August 8 to September 11 will be included in the first draw on September 15, 2022 wherein CPI will be giving out 100 Caltex StarCash fuel cards. Another batch of 100 fuel cards will be given away on the second draw on November 8, and on the same day, the winners of the three new Fortuners will also be announced.

“I’m thrilled to announce the return of one of our most exciting promos, Fuel Your Fortune, and we’re upping the stakes by giving more motorists a chance to win,” said CPI country chairman Billy Liu. “With Caltex, you’re sure to have a rewarding journey.”

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Illegally parked van fresh from the impound gets second ticket in a span of two hours
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱