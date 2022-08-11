Caltex is giving away brand-new Toyota Fortuners to three lucky customers

Heads up, Caltex customers: Chevron Philippines (CPI) is marking the return of its Fuel Your Fortune raffle promo. From August 8 to October 30, 2022, the company will be handing out a lot of prizes and freebies to lucky motorists.

For the grand prize, Caltex will be giving away three brand-new Toyota Fortuners. There will also be hundreds of winners of P5,000 Caltex StarCash fuel cards, and all participants will also get P50 fuel vouchers upon submission of their first raffle entries.

PHOTO BY Caltex Philippines

To join, you need a P500 single-receipt purchase of any Caltex with Techron fuel, Delo products, Havoline lubricants, or Techron Concentrate Plus. Each receipt is equivalent to one raffle entry, and customers simply need to sign up and submit the corresponding codes through the official promo website.

Customers who register from August 8 to September 11 will be included in the first draw on September 15, 2022 wherein CPI will be giving out 100 Caltex StarCash fuel cards. Another batch of 100 fuel cards will be given away on the second draw on November 8, and on the same day, the winners of the three new Fortuners will also be announced.

“I’m thrilled to announce the return of one of our most exciting promos, Fuel Your Fortune, and we’re upping the stakes by giving more motorists a chance to win,” said CPI country chairman Billy Liu. “With Caltex, you’re sure to have a rewarding journey.”

