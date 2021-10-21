Industry News

Over 205,000 brand-new vehicles have been sold in PH so far in 2021

At this rate, the industry could surpass last year’s total sales
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines

After reflecting significant growth halfway through the year, the Philippine automotive industry continued its recovery in the third quarter of 2021.

According to data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID), there were 205,078 brand-new vehicles sold in our market from January to September this year.

This reflects a significant jump from the 142,742 year-to-date total from June, and that’s despite the lockdowns implemented back in August. It’s sheer proof that the industry is bouncing back from the pandemic in a big way.

For additional comparison, there were 162,595 units sold in the Philippines throughout the same period last year. At this rate, we can expect that by the end of 2021, the total sales figure could exceed last year’s 244,472 units, especially since we’ve just entered the ‘ber’ months.

The top two performing car brands are still Toyota Motor Philippines and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, with 92,318 and 26,830 vehicles sold, respectively. Ford Philippines, meanwhile, has sold 14,704 vehicles so far, taking away the third spot from Suzuki Philippines, which has sold 14,445 units so far this year.

Continue reading below ↓

The rankings of both Nissan Philippines and Isuzu Philippines remain unchanged, both just breaching the 10,000-mark with 13,235 and 10,336 vehicles sold, respectively. Honda Cars Philippines also remains in seventh with 9,067 units sold.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

We’re expecting these figures to shoot further up now that the holidays are right around the corner. If you want a complete breakdown of the sales figures per brand, you can check out the table below.

Brand Official distributor September 2021 YTD sales
Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 92,318
Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 26,830
Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 14,704
Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 14,445
Nissan Nissan Philippines 13,235
Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 10,336
Honda Honda Cars Philippines 9,067
Hyundai Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. 7,532
Geely Sojitz G Auto Philippines 3,818
Kia KP Motors Corporation 2,690
Hino Hino Motors Philippines 1,954
Foton Foton Motor Philippines 1,811
Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 1,110
Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Auto Nation Group 898
Chevrolet The Covenant Car Company 688
Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 648
BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors 632
Subaru Motor Image Pilipinas 593
Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise 254
Jaguar Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 215
GAC Legado Motors 189
Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor 123
Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 114
Changan Berjaya Auto Asia 109
SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 58
Lotus, Mini British United Automobiles 108
JAC Treisenburg Auto Corporation 65
BAIC Universal Motors Corporation 33
MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 20
Aston Martin DBPhils Motorsports 3
Iveco Columbian Motors Corporation 1
Others Others 477
Total 205,078

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Does the all-black look fit the Lexus LC500?
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱