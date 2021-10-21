Over 205,000 brand-new vehicles have been sold in PH so far in 2021

After reflecting significant growth halfway through the year, the Philippine automotive industry continued its recovery in the third quarter of 2021.
According to data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID), there were 205,078 brand-new vehicles sold in our market from January to September this year.
This reflects a significant jump from the 142,742 year-to-date total from June, and that’s despite the lockdowns implemented back in August. It’s sheer proof that the industry is bouncing back from the pandemic in a big way.
For additional comparison, there were 162,595 units sold in the Philippines throughout the same period last year. At this rate, we can expect that by the end of 2021, the total sales figure could exceed last year’s 244,472 units, especially since we’ve just entered the ‘ber’ months.
The top two performing car brands are still Toyota Motor Philippines and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, with 92,318 and 26,830 vehicles sold, respectively. Ford Philippines, meanwhile, has sold 14,704 vehicles so far, taking away the third spot from Suzuki Philippines, which has sold 14,445 units so far this year.
The rankings of both Nissan Philippines and Isuzu Philippines remain unchanged, both just breaching the 10,000-mark with 13,235 and 10,336 vehicles sold, respectively. Honda Cars Philippines also remains in seventh with 9,067 units sold.
We’re expecting these figures to shoot further up now that the holidays are right around the corner. If you want a complete breakdown of the sales figures per brand, you can check out the table below.
|Brand
|Official distributor
|September 2021 YTD sales
|Toyota
|Toyota Motor Philippines
|92,318
|Mitsubishi
|Mitsubishi Motors Philippines
|26,830
|Ford
|Ford Motor Company Philippines
|14,704
|Suzuki
|Suzuki Philippines
|14,445
|Nissan
|Nissan Philippines
|13,235
|Isuzu
|Isuzu Philippines Corporation
|10,336
|Honda
|Honda Cars Philippines
|9,067
|Hyundai
|Hyundai Asia Resources Inc.
|7,532
|Geely
|Sojitz G Auto Philippines
|3,818
|Kia
|KP Motors Corporation
|2,690
|Hino
|Hino Motors Philippines
|1,954
|Foton
|Foton Motor Philippines
|1,811
|Mazda
|Bermaz Auto Philippines
|1,110
|Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Dodge, Ram
|Auto Nation Group
|898
|Chevrolet
|The Covenant Car Company
|688
|Fuso
|Sojitz Fuso Philippines
|648
|BMW
|SMC Asia Car Distributors
|632
|Subaru
|Motor Image Pilipinas
|593
|Volkswagen
|Automobile Central Enterprise
|254
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Coventry Motors Corporation
|215
|GAC
|Legado Motors
|189
|Peugeot
|Eurobrands Distributor
|123
|Tata
|Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group
|114
|Changan
|Berjaya Auto Asia
|109
|SsangYong
|SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines
|58
|Lotus, Mini
|British United Automobiles
|108
|JAC
|Treisenburg Auto Corporation
|65
|BAIC
|Universal Motors Corporation
|33
|MAN
|MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
|20
|Aston Martin
|DBPhils Motorsports
|3
|Iveco
|Columbian Motors Corporation
|1
|Others
|Others
|477
|Total
|205,078
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.