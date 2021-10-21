Over 205,000 brand-new vehicles have been sold in PH so far in 2021

After reflecting significant growth halfway through the year, the Philippine automotive industry continued its recovery in the third quarter of 2021.

According to data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID), there were 205,078 brand-new vehicles sold in our market from January to September this year.

This reflects a significant jump from the 142,742 year-to-date total from June, and that’s despite the lockdowns implemented back in August. It’s sheer proof that the industry is bouncing back from the pandemic in a big way.

For additional comparison, there were 162,595 units sold in the Philippines throughout the same period last year. At this rate, we can expect that by the end of 2021, the total sales figure could exceed last year’s 244,472 units, especially since we’ve just entered the ‘ber’ months.

The top two performing car brands are still Toyota Motor Philippines and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines, with 92,318 and 26,830 vehicles sold, respectively. Ford Philippines, meanwhile, has sold 14,704 vehicles so far, taking away the third spot from Suzuki Philippines, which has sold 14,445 units so far this year.

The rankings of both Nissan Philippines and Isuzu Philippines remain unchanged, both just breaching the 10,000-mark with 13,235 and 10,336 vehicles sold, respectively. Honda Cars Philippines also remains in seventh with 9,067 units sold.

We’re expecting these figures to shoot further up now that the holidays are right around the corner. If you want a complete breakdown of the sales figures per brand, you can check out the table below.

Brand Official distributor September 2021 YTD sales Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 92,318 Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 26,830 Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 14,704 Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 14,445 Nissan Nissan Philippines 13,235 Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 10,336 Honda Honda Cars Philippines 9,067 Hyundai Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. 7,532 Geely Sojitz G Auto Philippines 3,818 Kia KP Motors Corporation 2,690 Hino Hino Motors Philippines 1,954 Foton Foton Motor Philippines 1,811 Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 1,110 Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Auto Nation Group 898 Chevrolet The Covenant Car Company 688 Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 648 BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors 632 Subaru Motor Image Pilipinas 593 Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise 254 Jaguar Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 215 GAC Legado Motors 189 Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor 123 Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 114 Changan Berjaya Auto Asia 109 SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 58 Lotus, Mini British United Automobiles 108 JAC Treisenburg Auto Corporation 65 BAIC Universal Motors Corporation 33 MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 20 Aston Martin DBPhils Motorsports 3 Iveco Columbian Motors Corporation 1 Others Others 477 Total 205,078

