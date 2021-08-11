PH auto industry bounces back with 142,742 units sold in 2021 so far

Don’t let these sales numbers fool you—the country has a long way to go before we can move on from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a sign, though, that the local auto industry is slowly but surely on the path to recovery.

According to sales figures provided by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID), a total of 142,742 motor vehicles were sold in the Philippines during the first half of 2021.

That jump is a sizeable 53.13% increase compared to the same last year when the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave hit the country and stalled car sales for a good couple of months.

Leading the pack locally is, not surprisingly, Toyota Motor Philippines. The country’s number one car manufacturer sold a total of 63,758 units in H1 2021—a big 78.9% increase when compared to H1 2020’s 35,648 units sold.

Coming in at second is its fellow Japanese brand Mitsubishi Motors Philippines with 19,858 units sold, and Suzuki Philippines finds itself in third with 9,987 units sold. The two companies saw 31.2% and 76.4% increases compared to H1 2020, respectively. Rounding out the top-five carmakers in the country are Ford Philippines and Nissan Philippines with 9,855 and 9,047 units sold in H1 2021, respectively.

You can check out a breakdown of each local car brand’s H1 2021 sales performance below. Look:

Brand Official distributor H1 2021 sales Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 63,758 Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 19,858 Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 9,987 Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 9,855 Nissan Nissan Philippines 9,047 Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 6,735 Honda Honda Cars Philippines 6,307 Hyundai Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. 6,163 Geely Sojitz G Auto Philippines 2,372 Kia KP Motors Corporation 1,801 Hino Hino Motors Philippines 1,307 Foton Foton Motor Philippines 1,222 Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 849 Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Auto Nation Group 564 Chevrolet, MG The Covenant Car Company 529 BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors 442 Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 414 Subaru Motor Image Pilipinas 406 GAC Legado Motors 142 Jaguar Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 137 Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 94 Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor 89 Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise 85 Changan Berjaya Auto Asia 84 SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 51 Lotus, Mini British United Automobiles 47 JAC Treisenburg Auto Corporation 42 BAIC Universal Motors Corporation 33 MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 15 Others Others 327 Total 142,762

Expect the local auto industry’s recovery to ramp up as we move closer towards the ’ber months. Did you contribute to these sales figures this year? If yes, let us know what brand and what model you ended up going with in the comments.

