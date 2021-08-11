PH auto industry bounces back with 142,742 units sold in 2021 so far

Don’t let these sales numbers fool you—the country has a long way to go before we can move on from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a sign, though, that the local auto industry is slowly but surely on the path to recovery.
According to sales figures provided by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID), a total of 142,742 motor vehicles were sold in the Philippines during the first half of 2021.
That jump is a sizeable 53.13% increase compared to the same last year when the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave hit the country and stalled car sales for a good couple of months.
Leading the pack locally is, not surprisingly, Toyota Motor Philippines. The country’s number one car manufacturer sold a total of 63,758 units in H1 2021—a big 78.9% increase when compared to H1 2020’s 35,648 units sold.
Coming in at second is its fellow Japanese brand Mitsubishi Motors Philippines with 19,858 units sold, and Suzuki Philippines finds itself in third with 9,987 units sold. The two companies saw 31.2% and 76.4% increases compared to H1 2020, respectively. Rounding out the top-five carmakers in the country are Ford Philippines and Nissan Philippines with 9,855 and 9,047 units sold in H1 2021, respectively.
You can check out a breakdown of each local car brand’s H1 2021 sales performance below. Look:
|
Brand
|
Official distributor
|
H1 2021 sales
|Toyota
|Toyota Motor Philippines
|63,758
|Mitsubishi
|Mitsubishi Motors Philippines
|19,858
|Suzuki
|Suzuki Philippines
|9,987
|Ford
|Ford Motor Company Philippines
|9,855
|Nissan
|Nissan Philippines
|9,047
|Isuzu
|Isuzu Philippines Corporation
|6,735
|Honda
|Honda Cars Philippines
|6,307
|Hyundai
|Hyundai Asia Resources Inc.
|6,163
|Geely
|Sojitz G Auto Philippines
|2,372
|Kia
|KP Motors Corporation
|1,801
|Hino
|Hino Motors Philippines
|1,307
|Foton
|Foton Motor Philippines
|1,222
|Mazda
|Bermaz Auto Philippines
|849
|Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Dodge, Ram
|Auto Nation Group
|564
|Chevrolet, MG
|The Covenant Car Company
|529
|BMW
|SMC Asia Car Distributors
|442
|Fuso
|Sojitz Fuso Philippines
|414
|Subaru
|Motor Image Pilipinas
|406
|GAC
|Legado Motors
|142
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Coventry Motors Corporation
|137
|Tata
|Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group
|94
|Peugeot
|Eurobrands Distributor
|89
|Volkswagen
|Automobile Central Enterprise
|85
|Changan
|Berjaya Auto Asia
|84
|SsangYong
|SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines
|51
|Lotus, Mini
|British United Automobiles
|47
|JAC
|Treisenburg Auto Corporation
|42
|BAIC
|Universal Motors Corporation
|33
|MAN
|MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
|15
|Others
|Others
|327
|Total
|142,762
Expect the local auto industry’s recovery to ramp up as we move closer towards the ’ber months. Did you contribute to these sales figures this year? If yes, let us know what brand and what model you ended up going with in the comments.
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.