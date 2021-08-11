Industry News

PH auto industry bounces back with 142,742 units sold in 2021 so far

Keep on climbing
by Drei Laurel | Just now
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Don’t let these sales numbers fool you—the country has a long way to go before we can move on from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a sign, though, that the local auto industry is slowly but surely on the path to recovery.

According to sales figures provided by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID), a total of 142,742 motor vehicles were sold in the Philippines during the first half of 2021.

That jump is a sizeable 53.13% increase compared to the same last year when the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave hit the country and stalled car sales for a good couple of months.

Leading the pack locally is, not surprisingly, Toyota Motor Philippines. The country’s number one car manufacturer sold a total of 63,758 units in H1 2021—a big 78.9% increase when compared to H1 2020’s 35,648 units sold.

Continue reading below ↓

Coming in at second is its fellow Japanese brand Mitsubishi Motors Philippines with 19,858 units sold, and Suzuki Philippines finds itself in third with 9,987 units sold. The two companies saw 31.2% and 76.4% increases compared to H1 2020, respectively. Rounding out the top-five carmakers in the country are Ford Philippines and Nissan Philippines with 9,855 and 9,047 units sold in H1 2021, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

You can check out a breakdown of each local car brand’s H1 2021 sales performance below. Look:

Brand

Official distributor

H1 2021 sales
Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 63,758
Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 19,858
Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 9,987
Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 9,855
Nissan Nissan Philippines 9,047
Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 6,735
Honda Honda Cars Philippines 6,307
Hyundai Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. 6,163
Geely Sojitz G Auto Philippines 2,372
Kia KP Motors Corporation 1,801
Hino Hino Motors Philippines 1,307
Foton Foton Motor Philippines 1,222
Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 849
Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Auto Nation Group 564
Chevrolet, MG The Covenant Car Company 529
BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors 442
Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 414
Subaru Motor Image Pilipinas 406
GAC Legado Motors 142
Jaguar Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 137
Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 94
Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor 89
Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise 85
Changan Berjaya Auto Asia 84
SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 51
Lotus, Mini British United Automobiles 47
JAC Treisenburg Auto Corporation 42
BAIC Universal Motors Corporation 33
MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 15
Others Others 327
Total 142,762

Expect the local auto industry’s recovery to ramp up as we move closer towards the ’ber months. Did you contribute to these sales figures this year? If yes, let us know what brand and what model you ended up going with in the comments. 

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
You can now view vehicles, buy parts, book appointments through the myTOYOTA app
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱