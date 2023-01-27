Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is stepping down

Big news from Toyota, as Akio Toyoda has announced that he is stepping down as president and CEO, with the current Lexus and Gazoo Racing president Koji Sato set to take over the reins in April.

As the grandson of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, you won’t be surprised to hear that Akio won’t be completely leaving the world’s biggest carmaker. Instead, he’ll take over as Chairman of the Board of Directors as Takeshi Uchiyamada resigns.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross will set you back P1.328-M in PH

In just six days, the MMDA caught 657 cars, towed 243 for illegal parking

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Akio first joined the Toyota board in 2000 and was confirmed as the big boss in 2009. You’ll probably know that he’s well into his racing, having competed in a number of events including the Nurburgring 24 Hours under his pseudonym ‘Morizo.’ Very cool.

Given that the new boss Koji Sato has been president of Gazoo Racing since September 2020 though, things still look good for the petrolheads among us. What do we think, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also