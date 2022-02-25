DHL is cleaning up its delivery business with BYD EVs

Yes, booking a delivery rider through an app is the go-to solution for sending smaller items in a hurry. But for larger packages, you’re going to need something bigger than a motorbike.

Delivery vans are usually the answer, and as far as these go, units finished in DHL’s signature red and yellow color scheme are arguably the most recognizable in the business. Now, the delivery company is adding a splash of green into the mix with some help from electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.

PHOTO BY Solar Transport and Automotive Resources

We aren’t just talking about the giant leaf plastered on the sides of the DHL vans you see here. The new design cue actually signifies they’re EVs—BYD T3 Electric Vans, if we’re being specific. They have a range of up to 250km, can carry as much as 3.5 cubic meters of load, and are helping DHL clean up its business.

"With our goal of reducing logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050, we are attempting to reach a larger milestone,” DHL Express Philippines country manager Nigel Lockett said in a statement.

“The purchase of these electric vehicles is our first step towards greener logistics, which will benefit the environment, our customers, and our people.”

As of now, BYD Express Philippines only has these three BYD EVs in its fleet. With a goal of generating zero emissions by 2050, though, we reckon the company definitely plans to add more over the next few years. Would you like to see other companies follow in these footsteps?

