Select SM and Ayala malls will let you book your parking slot in advance

Remember when malls were all about convenience? You know, as in being able to accomplish all your shopping needs in one drive? Yeah…Pepperidge Farms remembers.

These days, that dream is dead—unless ‘convenience’ means spending ages circling around the mall parking lot in search of a free slot. Can you relate? Well, Dibz might be able to help with that.

We wrote about the Dibz app last month, but let’s break the service down again for those who missed it. Essentially, it allows motorists to search, pre-book, and pay for a mall parking slot “for a hassle-free parking experience.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO on viral dilapidated truck with valid registration: “Heads will roll”

Quick guide: What types of top boxes should be registered with the LTO?

If that’s a premise that sounds appealing to you, you’ll be happy to know Dibz has launched its valet parking service at select SM and Ayala malls. Specifically, the service is now the go-to valet operator at SM Premier Malls in North EDSA, Mall of Asia, and Aura, and Ayala Malls Feliz. The company has no plans on slowing down its expansion any time soon, either.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“While we are now making our mark in the high-traffic Malls in Quezon City, Taguig City, Pasay City, and Pasig City; we will also set our footprint soon in Makati, particularly in the Dela Rosa 1, Dela Rosa 2, and Valero parking lots, as a city with a surplus of vehicles and outnumbered parking slots,” Dibz assistant vice president Leeroy Livias Shoko said in a statement.

“As we continuously develop our services and expand vicinities, our goal is to ease the parking woes of as many motorists as possible.”

Interested? Dibz is already available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.