DOE, Shell recognize 20 Angkas riders who helped monitor fuel prices in NCR last year

Remember when the Department of Energy (DOE) collaborated with Angkas riders to properly monitor fuel prices around Metro Manila? The agency, together with Pilipinas Shell, has now recognized 20 individuals for their exemplary performance while participating in the program.

This program ran from July 12 to November 15, 2021, and during this period, Angkas riders were tasked to evaluate select fuel stations in Metro Manila with regards to compliance with government-recommended product pricing, facilities maintenance, and customer service. They were then required to report their findings to the DOE.

Angkas riders who received honors from the DOE were also given branded jackets, arm sleeves, and other freebies courtesy of Shell.

“Pinapatuloy ang ating makakaya, maraming salamat po sa inyo na pinabigyan niyo po kami ng tiwala sa aming mga Angkas riders,” said Angkas rider Elesar Macasero.

PHOTO BY Pilipinas Shell

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa DOE sa programang ito. Hindi lamang dahil ang layunin namin ay masigurado ang tamang serbisyo, tamang produkto, tamang presyo, at ang magandang karanasan ng mamimili,” said Pilipinas Shell Mobility Marketing head Arvin Obmerga. “Kundi dahil nabibigyan po ng pagkakataon ang ating mga Angkas rider-partners na iangat ang mga kondisyon sa kanilang kabuhayan, na pahalagahan ang sarili nilang kaligtasan, at na magkaroon ng boses at halaga sa industriya kung saan sila ay kasapi.”

The DOE also awarded its Seal of Excellence to three Shell stations: the Pasig Boulevard station in Bagong Ilog, Pasig; the J.P. Rizal St. Station in Malanday, Marikina; and the Shell Forbes Park Compound in Makati. These stations were recognized for maintaining cleanliness, providing excellent personnel service, and ensuring consistent availability of air and water facilities for customers.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.