EastWest credit and debit cardholders can avail of fuel discounts at Unioil

Fuel prices might have calmed down a bit the past few weeks, but you can never really be sure when a big hike is just around the corner. That said, if you’re presented with an opportunity at lower rates at the pump, you take it.

EastWest credit and debit card users are in luck, as they can avail of nice fuel discounts at Unioil gas stations. Until November 2022, cardholders can get P2.5/L off on diesel, P3/L off on Euro 5 Gas 91, and P4/L off of Euro 5 Gas 95 and 97.

All you need to do is drop by a participating Unioil branch (you can check out a full list of them here), and pay with your EastWest credit or Visa debit card.

This deal won’t be around forever, though. Again, the bank says that this offer will only be available to cardholders until November.

In the grand scheme of car ownership, every peso saved at the pump goes a long way. Do offers like this help determine what bank you choose?

