The PH Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act is now law

Motorists yearning for a cleaner means of getting around aren’t the only people who’ve noticed the country is seriously lagging behind when it comes to the electric vehicle industry. Lawmakers have, too.

Proof of this is Republic Act no. 11697. Remember this? Also known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, this piece of legislation aims to, as the name implies, get the local EV industry up to speed.

The Act has now lapsed into law without President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature on April 15.

Under this law, a comprehensive roadmap for the electrification of local motoring will be developed. This covers everything from regulations regarding EV charging stations, provisions for the use of EVs within government, as well as the manufacturing and importation of EVs, and so on. Incentives will also be given to EV manufacturers, importers, and users.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SM City North EDSA’s indoor electric go-kart track will have its soft opening on May 1

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

Continue reading below ↓

Under the law, the Department of Energy (DOE) will be tasked with promoting EV adoption in the Philippines and developing charging infrastructure and other EV-related equipment. The agency will be responsible for accrediting charging station providers and enforcing compliance with the nation’s electrical code.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is called upon to regulate the demand and registration of EVs. Lastly, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will spearhead the growth of the country’s EV industry.

Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act lapses into law

Continue reading below ↓

In a statement, the law’s author Senator Win Gatchalian said that with RA no 11697’s lapse into law, Filipino car buyers can expect the price of EVs to go down enough to compete with traditional combustion engine vehicles.

“Mataas man ang presyo sa kasalukuyan ng mga EVs, inaasahan natin na mapapabilis ang pagbaba ng presyo nito at maaaring mas abot-kamay pa sa tradisyunal na mga sasakyan ngayon kung mapapalago natin ang industriya sa lalong madaling panahon,” the senator said.

This is definitely a step in the right direction. Now, let’s see if the government is up to the task of making electric motoring around here a reality.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.