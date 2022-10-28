Report: Top execs fired as Elon Musk takes ownership of Twitter

The Musk-Twitter drama has finally come to a close. Well, at least one chapter of it anyway.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has finally taken ownership of Twitter following a tumultuous acquisition process that began back in April. The buyout was turned into a media spectacle and, at one point, Musk appeared to be ready to back out—before he was sued by the platform and decided to proceed with the deal.

Musk’s first order of business? Cleaning house.

According to a recent report by Reuters, Twitter’s new owner has already booted several top executives from the social media giant.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector is underway

Cavitex-C5 Link’s Merville exit ramp is now open to motorists

Casualties from Musk’s Twitter takeover include the company’s chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadded, sources told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The report adds that Musk had previously accused the executives “of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.” Agrawal and Segal were supposedly escorted out of the platform’s San Francisco office once the deal was finalized.

Oh, and below is a video of Musk carrying a sink into Twitters HQ. “Let that sink in,” he tweeted.

So, how do you think the platform will fare under Musk’s ownership? Comments, please.

Elon Musk carries sink into Twitter HQ

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.