EU investigating if subsidies for Chinese EVs are undercutting European carmakers

The European Commission isn’t happy about the number of cheaper Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) coming onto the continent. It has launched an investigation to understand whether Chinese-state subsidies are undercutting European carmakers.

In the 2023 State of the Union address, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen stated that “global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Yes, the Honda CR-V hybrid is eligible for number coding exemptions

The Ford F-150 gets major updates, coming soon to PH?

Von der Leyen reminded the audience of the time China’s ‘unfair trade practices’ affected Europe’s solar industry. Worried that “pioneering companies had to file for bankruptcy” and skilled workers headed overseas looking for work, the Commission has launched its investigation on subsidies for Chinese EVs.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

There’s been a fair bit of pressure on the Commission to do something about the threat from Chinese companies for some time. Back in October 2022, Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares shared his concerns. He said: “The Chinese industry might be making cars at a loss. And then they will raise prices after the European carmakers go out of business.”

Von der Leyen reaffirms the need for ‘fairness.’ According to Reuters, the 13-month investigation will determine whether higher import taxes should be applied to Chinese EVs to counter the subsidies.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.