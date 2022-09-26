Report: Shortage of Blue Oval badges has forced Ford to delay deliveries of its trucks

Toyota recently announced it will be making production cuts in October. Honda, meanwhile, said that it is having issues with deliveries of all-new HR-Vs here in the Philippines. What else has this supply-chain crisis brought to the automotive industry?

Well, how about this: Ford’s lack of Blue Oval badges. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Ford has had to delay deliveries of its F-Series trucks because the right brand badges and nameplates for these models weren’t available. We know, right?

PHOTO BY Ford

Some Ford executives have reportedly considered walkarounds such as 3D-printing temporary badges until the proper and permanent ones arrive. In theory, it could work, but it will drastically lower the build quality of the vehicles. The company refused to comment on this proposal, though.

Ford expects that by the end of the third quarter, some 40,000-45,000 vehicles won’t be delivered due to a lack of parts. The carmaker also didn’t comment on whether or not the badge-related issues had something to do with this.

This issue is something that looks so simple and borderline bizarre yet it’s caused major problems for the American carmaker. It’s a prime example of how the global parts shortage has affected automakers in many different ways, ultimately causing various supply-related issues.

