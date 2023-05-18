You can test-drive the all-new Ranger Raptor at Arca South this weekend

Whenever you’re looking to buy a new vehicle, it’s always a good idea to test it out first. Test drives can be the make or break when you’re deciding on that brand-new car.

If by some coincidence that you are, in fact, in the market for a brand-new car at the moment and a new Ford is on your radar, you might want to check out the Ford Island Conquest (FIC) happening this weekend at Arca South in Taguig.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

FIC is Ford Philippines’ annual test-drive event, and now in its sixth year, potential customers have the chance to get behind the wheel of the Ranger, Everest, all-new Territory, and yes, the all-new Ranger Raptor. In case you missed it, Ford just launched its high-performance pickup in our market.

The Ranger Raptor as well as 4x4 variants of the Ranger and Everest can be driven across a short off-road course. Meanwhile, the new Territory and the 4x2 Rangers and Everests can be tried out on the road.

“We are so excited that the Ford Island Conquest is back, and that on its first run this year, the public can check out and test drive our full line-up of next-gen vehicles headlined by the next-gen Raptor,” said Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen. “FIC is always a much-awaited experiential roadshow and we are delighted to bring Filipinos a leveled-up test drive experience this year.”

Again, the first leg kicks off this weekend from May 19-21 at Arca South in Taguig. Doors are open from 9am to 9pm and admission is free.

