Test drive the all-new Ranger and Everest at this weekend’s Ford Island Conquest

Ford Philippines is gearing up to launch the all-new Ranger and all-new Everest in our market. Along with this, the carmaker will be marking the return of the Ford Island Conquest (FIC) for 2022.

Through the FIC, event-goers can get the chance to get behind the wheels of these next-gen Fords through an outdoor course that will put the vehicles’ handling, tech, and other key features to the test.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

The first leg of FIC 2022 will begin this weekend at the Arcovia City in Pasig from July 29 to 31. The three-day event will be open from 9am to 8pm. In addition to the all-new Ranger and Everest, the Territory will also be available for test drives.

Ford Philippines will also be giving away prizes to customers who place a reservation for the Ranger, Everest, Territory, Mustang, or Explorer at the event. Ford says over P3 million worth of prizes are up for grabs, ranging from accessory packs to premium merch and even Scheduled Service Plans and outright cash discounts.

“We are so excited with the return this year of the Ford Island Conquest, which is poised to offer a next-generation test drive experience for our customers, enthusiasts, and fans,” shares Ford Philippines managing director Michael Breen. “The FIC has truly set a benchmark for experiential roadshows in the country because it allows our customers to learn more about and experience our vehicles in one venue. It is also a fun family affair for everyone to enjoy with lots of activities on-ground.”

Ford Philippines will be bringing FIC to more key areas in the country over the next few weekends. Admission to the events are free.

