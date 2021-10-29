Ford PH, Motolite, PBSP team up to promote proper car-battery disposal and recycling

To help address the problem of car-battery disposal and recycling, Ford Philippines has now inked a partnership with Motolite and the non-government organization Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) to recycle used lead-acid batteries (ULABs) through the ‘Balik Baterya Program.’

The Balik Baterya Program is Motolite’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative launched in 2006 that advocates for the proper disposal and legitimate recycling of ULABs. The used batteries collected through the program are reprocessed and recycled for commercial use, and the subsequent proceeds are used to fund projects in communities in need of new classrooms, desks, books, and food. The program has generated P147 million and supported 169 projects to date.

“Around 5,825 tons of ULABs is what the Balik Baterya Program partnership with PBSP has been able to recycle. More so, these wastes transformed to the greater goal of advancing communities through funding social development programs,” said PBSP corporate citizenship and corporate social responsibility manager Khairon-Niza Magundacan.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

“Being in the business of automotive dealerships, we knew that the PBSP’s Balik Baterya Program was a great way for us to create a positive impact, as we push to incorporate sustainability in the way we do business,” said Laus Group dealer principal Lisset Laus-Velasco. “It is our hope that through this program, we are able to affect change in our communities by pioneering sustainable business practices, geared towards promoting progressive development not just in the countryside but nationwide that is now shared by all.”

“Through the Balik Baterya Program, we are able to bring to life Ford’s global commitment to environmental sustainability in the Philippines, and work with our Ford dealers and like-minded partners such as Motolite and PBSP to reinforce this advocacy,” said Ford Philippines president and managing director Michael Allen Breen. “At the same time, the program provides an opportunity for our dealer partners to create and even expand their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs to support more beneficiaries.”

