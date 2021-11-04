Ford PH is offering P100k discounts on select Ranger, Everest variants this month

Looking to purchase a new vehicle heading into the holiday season? If it’s a truck or an SUV you’re looking for, then you’re in luck, as Ford Philippines is offering discounts, low down payment, and low monthly payment plans on select Ranger and Everest variants this month.

The Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4X2 AT and 2.0L FX4 Max 4x4 AT variants are currently available with a P100,000 discount. The 2.2 XLS 4x2 MT and 2.2L FX4 4x2 AT, meanwhile, can be had with P99,000 or P80,000 discounts, respectively. The former can also be purchased with a P9,625 monthly payment plan or a P48,000 DP.

The Ranger 2.2L XLT 4x2 AT is also available with a P100,000 discount or a zero-interest plan with up to a 24-month term. The specific trim also comes with a free three-year scheduled service plan (SSP).

As for the Everest, Ford is offering the 2.0L Sport 4X2 AT at P100,000 off for cash payments. It can also be bought via a P17,888 monthly payment plan or with a P158,000 all-in DP plan.

PHOTO BY Ford

The promo also includes a free three-year SSP on all purchases of the Territory Titanium+ CVT. To learn more about the ongoing year-end sale, you can check out the official website here.

“Our Ford Year-End Sale is now in full blast as we see an upswing in the demand for vehicles towards the end of the year,” says Ford Philippines marketing director Patrick Manigbas. “This month, we’re making it easier for our customers to get their favorite Ford as a gift for themselves or for their loved ones with our enhanced offers for our best-selling Ford vehicles. It’s time to visit your nearest Ford dealer to shop and be merry.”

Any of these deals sound good enough to you guys?

