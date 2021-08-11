Industry News

Ford PH is offering the EcoSport for as low as P7,999/month, the Ranger at P9,999/month

These deals—along with many others—are available for the month of August
by TopGear.com.ph | 7 hours ago
PHOTO: Ford
If you’re currently in the market for a new car—specifically, a crossover, a midsize SUV, a pickup, or a van—you might want to check out Ford Philippines’ latest offerings.

For the month of August, Ford is offering cash discounts as well as low-amortization (with 50% down payment) or zero-interest plans on the EcoSport, Everest, Ranger, and Transit. In addition, select vehicles also come with free scheduled service plans (SSP), roadside assistance packages (RA), and extended warranties (EW).

The EcoSport 1.5L Trend MT, for example, is available with a P188,000 outright cash discount, a P7,999 per month plan with up to four months free amortization, or a zero-interest plan on a 60-month term. The Ranger 2.2L XLS 4x2 MT, meanwhile, can be had at P99,000 off. It’s also available via a P98,000 all-in DP deal or a P9,999 per month package.

For more details, you can check out the table below:

Model

Cash discount

Low-monthly plan

Zero-interest plan

Freebies
EcoSport 1.5L Trend MT 188,000 7,999 per month up to 60 months 5-year SSP, RA, EW
EcosSport 1.5 L Trend AT 130,000 8,588 per month (3 months free amortization) up to 36 months 3-year SSP, 5-year EW and RA
EcoSport 1.0L Titanium AT 150,000 -- -- --
Everest Sport 4x2 AT 80,000 18,888 -- --
Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo
Titanium+ 4x4 AT		 50,000 -- -- --
Ranger 2.2L XLS 4x2 MT 99,000 (or 98,000 all-in low DP) 9,999 --
Ranger 2.0L Wildtrak 4x2 AT 60,000 -- -- --
Ranger 2.2L FX4 4x2 AT 55,000 -- -- --
Ranger 2.2L XLT 4x2 AT 50,000 -- -- --
Ranger Raptor -- -- -- 5-year SSP, RA, EW
Transit 2.2L 4x2 MT 200,000 -- -- 5-year SSP

“Safe mobility is very important during the pandemic, and at Ford, we continue to make the ownership experience easier for our customers so they can have their own Ford SUV, pickup truck or van which they can use to move around safely,” shares Ford Philippines marketing director Patrick Manigbas. “We are extending our deals this month so more customers can enjoy cash discounts, low monthly fees, special financing options and additional deals for our top-selling Ford vehicles.”

So, any of these sound interesting enough to you guys?

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

