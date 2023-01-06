Ford PH spreads Christmas cheer with Gawad Kalinga communities

Ford Philippines spent Christmas last year spreading holiday cheer. It hosted a Christmas party together with Gawad Kalinga (GK) Foundation and celebrated the season with kids from various GK communities.

The gathering was attended by Ford Philippines employees as well as managing director Mike Breen and members of the motoring media including Top Gear Philippines. A total of 150 kids from GK communities in Mandaluyong, and GK Ave Maria in Rizal and El Dorado in Parañaque joined the festivities.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

The party was themed Pista sa Nayon. A number of Pinoy fiesta games such as pabitin, hampas palayok, calamansi relay, and ‘Trip to Jersualem’ were also played by the kids together with the media personnel. The attendees also took home Christmas grocery packages for their Noche Buena celebrations.

“Helping build and sustain communities remains one of our important advocacies at Ford. Christmas is a season of giving and a good opportunity to share blessings most especially to young children who always look forward to this time of the year,” shared Ford Philippines Corporate Affairs director Josie Gonzalez. “We’re very happy to have returned to in-person celebrations as seeing the smiles from the kids and their families further inspires us to help more and to give more.”

“We thank Ford Philippines for consistently being part of meaningful initiatives and programs such as our annual Christmas outreach,” said GK chairman Jose Luis Oquinena. “We look forward to reaching out to more families and communities in the years to come with Ford as a reliable and valued partner.”

More photos from Ford Philippines’ Christmas celebration with Gawad Kalinga Foundation:

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines