Ford PH is offering deals on the Everest and select Ranger variants this month

Ford Philippines is rolling out some limited-time offers on select models for the month of February. If you’re in the market for a brand-new pickup, SUV, or crossover, check this out.

The carmaker is offering the Ranger XLS MT with a monthly amortization of P10,699 or through an all-in P98,000 downpayment package. A zero-interest plan for up to 36-month terms is also available. Both XLS MT and AT variants come with an P80,000 cash discount, while the XLT AT and MT can be had at P70,000 off. All four Ranger variants come with a free three-year scheduled service plan (SSP).

The Ranger Wildtrak 4x2 AT and MT are being sold with a P100,000 outright cash discount and a free three-year SSP. The same zero-interest plans are also available on the MT variant. Meanwhile, the Wildtrak 4x4 AT with Power Roller Shutter, the FX4 Max, and the FX4 AT and MT variants are all available at P70,000 off. The latter two come with the free SSP package.

Ford Philippines also has discounts on the Everest up for grabs. Specifically, P70,000 off on the Sport AT and P60,000 off on the Titanium+ 4x4 AT or Titanium 4x2 AT. The Territory Titanium+ CVT rounds out the promo, as purchases of these still come with the free three-year SSP.

“This February, our customers can enjoy cash discounts, low monthly fees, enhanced financing offers, and free service packages for the Ford Ranger, Ford Everest, and Ford Territory,” says Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen. “We want to make sure that the purchase experience is easy, more affordable, and hassle-free for our customers wanting to get their own Ford vehicles.”

