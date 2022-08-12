Ford PH is now accepting online reservations for all Everest, Ranger variants

Ford Philippines recently launched all-new iterations of its two biggest nameplates in our market: the Everest and the Ranger. Starting this month, the company will accept online reservations for all variants of both the SUV and the pickup.

The carmaker has just confirmed that the Ranger XLT, XLS, and XL as well as the Everest Limited and Trend will be available through the Ford Philippines website. There’s a dedicated page for the Everest and another for the Ranger.

“We are so excited to offer our next-gen Ford vehicles in different trims and variants because we recognize that our customers have different needs, interests, and even budgets. There is indeed a Ford SUV or pick-up truck for everyone,” says Ford Philippines managing director Michael Breen. “With our promise to treat customers like family, we have also put in place our online reservation portal and made available the five-year warranty offering to enhance the Ford ownership experience.”

To learn more about the all-new Everest, click here. For more details on the all-new Ranger, check out this article.

