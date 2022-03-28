Industry News

This week: PH diesel prices to go up by P8.65/L, gas by P3.4/L

It looks like last week’s rollback was short-lived
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
It looks like the fuel-price rollbacks will be a bit short-lived. After last week’s huge decrease, fuel prices are going to shoot back up again tomorrow.

Effective March 29, 2022, diesel prices will go up by P8.65 per liter and gasoline prices by P3.4 per liter. As of this writing, only Cleanfuel has made the announcement, but expect other fuel companies to implement the same changes come tomorrow.

Fuel-price hike advisories

Last time we checked, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board still had no plans to implement any fare hikes amid the continuing increase in fuel prices. The government has also decided it will continue charging excise taxes on fuel products despite the rising pump prices. No word yet if this week’s increase will prompt authorities to think over their decisions.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

