PH fuel price update: Diesel expected to go down by up to P0.60 per liter this week

Heads up, motorists: Another set of rollbacks for diesel and gasoline products are expected to take effect this week.

According to the latest forecast from Unioil, diesel prices could go down by P0.50 to P0.60 per liter from October 4 to 10. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, could roll back by P0.40 to P0.50 per liter. Minimal? We’ll take what we can get.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8 for another month

Routes, trip schedules, fares: Greenhills P2P buses to Alabang, Antipolo now available

The upcoming price adjustments mark yet another consecutive week of rollbacks for both diesel and gasoline. Last week, diesel prices went down by P1.25 per liter and gasoline by P1.65 per liter.

As of September 20, gasoline prices have gone up by a net P14.85/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P64.9 to P71.35 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P29.40/L, with current pump prices ranging from P66.75 to P83.54 per liter.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Philippine fuel prices, October 3 to 10, 2022:

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.