PH fuel price update: Diesel to go down by P2.80 to P2.90, gas by P0.10 per liter on July 5

Well, at least diesel owners have something to look forward to next week.

Local fuel providers have announced a rollback of diesel prices set to kick in on July 5. Diesel is expected to go down between P2.80 to P2.90 per liter, while the cost of gasoline will either remain unchanged or dip ever so slightly by P0.10.

At this point, we’ll take what we can get. Last week, diesel and gasoline went up by P1.65 and P0.50 per liter, respectively. This week’s update is still a welcome, albeit somewhat underwhelming, bit of news.

If you’re struggling to gas up regularly because of rising fuel prices, here’s something you can take advantage of: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that free rides for the EDSA Carousel have been extended until December 2022. The agency will also be launching a free ride program for students on the PNR, MRT-3 and LRT-2.

Anyway, take it easy on the pedal, guys—not just because it’s safer, but because doing the opposite costs an arm and a leg these days.

Fuel price increase for July 5 to 11, 2022

