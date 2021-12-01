Geely opens new dealership in Santiago City, Isabela

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) still isn’t done with the expansion of Geely Philippines’ dealership network this year. The company has now officially opened its 22nd facility in the Philippines in Isabela.

Geely Isabela is located on Garcia Street, Barangay Mabini, Santiago City. It houses the latest vehicles in the Chinese brand’s local roster, and is open Mondays to Saturdays, from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

The facility is managed by Motorcentrum Corporation, a company under the Guanzon Group of Companies. The latter also owns Geely Dagupan, another recently opened dealership.

“We are seeing a good market potential in Isabela, as it is considered the trade and industrial center of Northeastern Luzon,” says SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “I would like to thank Motorcentrum Corporation for once again investing and trusting us by opening their second Geely dealership.

“We are happy to give Cagayanos an easier access to our car lineup—the fun Coolray, the refined Azkarra, and the wonderfully distinct Okavango—as we also provide our utmost customer-centered service which promotes the Geely quality that has been slowly making a mark to more and more Filipinos all over the country.”

