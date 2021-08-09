Geely Manila is now open for business

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) has been very aggressive in expanding its Geely dealership network. The company has now opened yet another Geely facility, this time in the City of Manila.

Geely Manila is located at 1502 Paz Mendoza Guazon Street in the district of Paco. The new 1,697sqm dealership boasts a five-car showroom and six service bays to boot. It is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

“This event holds significance as it will be our first dealership undertaking despite the ongoing [COVID-19] pandemic,” said House of Investments president and CEO Lorenzo Tan. “Almost three decades after we have refocused and strengthened our car business, we are adding to our portfolio by building a very modern Geely dealership to service more Filipino customers.”

“Operating and keeping businesses afloat have become a struggle since the past year,” said SGAP president and CEO Yosuke Nishi. “We are grateful for our partners who continue to trust and invest in us amid this challenging time.”

Continue reading below ↓

In Metro Manila Geely cars have become quite common, owing to their appealing designs. One more dealer means more people getting access to their products and services. Looks like the brand is poised to grow.

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.