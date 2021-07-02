Geely continues PH expansion with new Aseana and Angeles dealerships

Geely seems to be doing quite well for itself since it entered the Philippine market a couple of years ago. We aren’t just saying this based on the increasing number of its cars out on the road, either. Even its dealership network is expanding at an impressive rate.

The Chinese car manufacturer has just held the soft launch for two new dealership locations: One in Angeles, Pampanga, and the other in Aseana, Parañaque City.

These new openings mark the third and fourth Geely dealerships under the management of the Gateway Group of Companies, joining Geely Cebu and Geely Lipa. The company now has a total of 13 dealerships in the Philippines.

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

In a statement, Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) CEO Yosuke Nishi thanked its partner for its continued support of the Geely brand.

“We are indeed grateful for Gateway Group’s trust and confidence in the brand, committing to open more dealerships. We are looking forward to more successful years with the Gateway Group,” Nishi said.

You can visit Geely Angeles along Friendship Highway, Barangay Pampang, Angeles City, Pampanga. Geely Aseana, meanwhile, is situated at Block 2, Lot 34, Bradco Avenue, Aseana City, Parañaque City. Planning to drop by soon?

