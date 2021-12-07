Goodyear’s latest tires in PH target compact and midsize SUV owners

Your tires aren’t just there to keep your car rolling. Well, technically they are, but there’s more to choosing a tire than just having something to keep your vehicle planted on the road.

One factor someone in search of a new set of tires will consider is the ride quality it provides. How well does it cope with less-than-stellar roadways? Can it keep things quiet for passengers trying to take a nap in the rear seats?

If ride quality is a major consideration for you, Goodyear Philippines has a product it wants you to check out. The tire manufacturer recently launched its new Assurance MaxGuard tires in the local market, and it has its sights set on local SUV owners.

Goodyear says the Assurance MaxGuard SUV tires’ new area pattern—which features noise-reducing ribs and narrower groovers—provides motorists with both quietness and comfort. The company also claims that its product’s optimized distribution and ActiveGrip compound results in better grip and shorter braking distances on wet roads.

Right now, these tires are available in 15- to 18-inch wheel sizes. Goodyear says the lineup is ideal for the likes of the Mitsubishi Montero Sport, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, and Toyota RAV4. Thinking of fitting your ride with these?

