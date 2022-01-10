70% of this Goodyear tire is made up of sustainable materials

Hey, we love cars, but even we have to admit that motoring is a passion that takes a toll on the environment. One of the biggest byproducts the automotive industry churns out? Tires.

Well, some tire manufacturers are finally beginning to clean up their act. One such company is Goodyear, which has announced a new demonstration tire that’s mostly made up of sustainable materials.

Some of the earth-friendly bits incorporated into the new tire’s build include soybean soil which reduces the product’s dependence on petroleum, a carbon black tire compound made of carbon dioxide and plant-based oils, and new silica composed of husk ash from ride processing. The tire cords are also made from recycled plastic bottles that have been reformed into technical-grade polyester.

In all, 70% of the tire is made from sustainable materials. Goodyear chief technology officer Chris Helsel says this development should help the brand reach its goal of creating a 100% sustainable tire product within the next decade.

“We set an ambitious goal in 2020 to create a tire made 100% from sustainable materials in 10 years, and our scientists and engineers have made great progress toward that goal,” Helsel said.

“This is an exciting achievement that demonstrates our commitment to increasing the use of sustainable materials in our tires.”

This is good news, but we’re all still crossing our fingers something like this finally makes it to market. Do you think Goodyear will be able to reach its goal? Let us know in the comments.

