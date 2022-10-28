Great Wall Motor now has a PH distributor

The Philippine market is set to take in yet another Chinese car manufacturer in the coming weeks. This time, it’s Great Wall Motor (GWM), which has formally named the Luxuriant Automotive Group—the SQM Group’s automobile division—as its official local distributor.

The two parties made their distributorship agreement official at Marco Polo Ortigas on October 26. This development follows GWM’s expansion into Malaysia and Thailand.

According to Luxuriant Automotive Group president Ruben Tan, the company will be announcing GWM’s first local dealership location, as well as the brand’s initial lineup, in the coming weeks.

Lilian Cui, GWM Philippines’ general manager, is optimistic that the “bullish growth” the brand is experiencing in other markets will carry over into our borders as well.

"Working with Great Wall Motor, we will leverage its product lineup strengths, and we would like to launch SUVs, pickup trucks and other popular categories in the Philippines. We look forward to new forms of energy for the Philippine customer,” Tan said in a statement.

“All this time, we will put the customers’ wants at the forefront of our local strategy, bringing enhanced products and services to local consumers, meeting them at their need,” he added.

While details remain scarce, the brand is promising “premium vehicle features with top-notch exterior and interior designs more accessible to the Philippine market.” Do you think it will be able to deliver?

