Hidilyn Diaz will receive a top-of-the-line Stonic from Kia PH

Ayala Foundation has given Diaz the title ‘Atletang Magiting’
by Leandre Grecia | 11 hours ago
PHOTO: Drei Laurel
Kia
Kia Stonic

The rewards just keep on coming for Hidilyn Diaz, and we’re all for it. The latest addition to the Olympic gold medalist’s growing list of incentives is a brand-new Stonic from Kia Philippines.

Diaz will be receiving no less than the top-of-the-line Stonic 1.4 EX AT, which is priced at P925,000. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the car, it’s a five-seat crossover that was added to Kia’s local lineup just last year. It’s powered by a 1.4-liter gasoline engine capable of 99hp and 132Nm of torque. Actually, if you want to read more on it, you can just check out our full review here.

Now, if you know the Stonic and its product tagline, then you might agree with us when we say that it’s a fitting reward for a win that’s... iconic. Okay, we’ll see ourselves out.

All jokes aside, the Ayala Corporation—the company behind Kia Philippines— has been a supporter of Diaz and her team for years now, so this comes as no surprise. Just check out this old post from Diaz’s Instagram account:

Now, the Ayala Foundation is recognizing Diaz as ‘Atletang Magiting’ after her record-setting run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. You can see the company’s official statement below:

Man, we really do hope Diaz’s new house in Tagaytay has a big garage. We’ve said this before in jest, but this time, we kinda mean it.

PHOTO: Drei Laurel

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

