The BR-V is now Honda’s top-selling model in PH

For some time now, the City has been Honda Cars Philippines’ (HCPI) strongest-selling model. Year in and year out, the subcompact sedan has been the bread and butter for the Japanese carmaker.

But the market’s changing. Car buyers are now looking for bigger options such as crossovers and MPVs. Proof of that, in fact, is HCPI’s sales charts this year—the BR-V is now the top-selling model in the lineup.

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

Since the all-new BR-V’s launch, Honda has already sold a total of 5,000 units of the seven-seater. This new model debuted with reworked looks, new tech, and a familiar 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine mated to a CVT.

If you want to read more about the BR-V, you can check out this article. If you’re curious about how it stacks up against its biggest competitors, well, we have just the thing for you. You can check out one of our episodes of The Big Test for that.

Now... if you’re still one of the faithful sedan fans, you can check out the newly launched City instead. Or if you’re into hatchbacks, HCPI also just unveiled the facelifted Brio alongside that.

