Like it or not, the Honda City Hatchback is selling well in our market

Say what you want about the Honda City Hatchback, because it appears a lot of people are still buying it, anyway.

According to Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI), the new five-door is now the sales leader in its segment. Since the launch, 189 units have been sold, and it now has a 75% market share among B-segment hatchbacks.

“We are truly delighted to see the all-new City Hatchback soar in the hatchback segment since its introduction in the country. Furthermore, we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our customers for their continuous support to Honda throughout the years,” said HCPI president Masahiko Nakamura. “The positive acceptance of the Filipino market on the model means a lot for us and we would like to reaffirm our promise to continuously serve the country with quality products and excellent customer service.”

The City Hatchback stickers for P1,115,000 and is powered by the City sedan’s 119hp, 145Nm 1.5-liter gasoline engine. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our Launch Pad feature on it as well as our full review.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.