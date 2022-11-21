The Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in all of Canada

The previous-generation Honda CR-V is practical, stylish, and provides a good amount of performance relative to its price. Apparently, it’s also a pretty enticing target for car thieves in Canada.

According to data released by the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the Honda CR-V was the most stolen vehicle in the country in 2021 by far. A total of 4,117 thefts of the model were reported last year—beating out the second-place Lexus RX (2,202 cases) by a wide margin.

The Ford F-150 found itself in third with 1,182 reported thefts. And another Honda, this time the Civic, landed in fourth place with 768 cases. Capping off the top-five most stolen cars in the country last year is the Toyota Highlander with 748 cases.

You can check out the full list below:

Canada’s most stolen vehicles

Honda CR-V (2016-2021) - 4,117 thefts Lexus RX (2016-2021) - 2,202 thefts Ford F-150 (2015-2022) - 1,182 thefts Honda Civic (2016-2021) - 768 thefts Toyota Highlander (2013-2019) - 748 thefts Ram 1500 (2011-2018) - 509 thefts Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 (1999-2006) - 410 thefts Honda Accord (2018-2021) - 372 thefts Jeep Grand Cherokee (2011-2020) - 346 thefts Toyota RAV4 (2013-2018) - 334 thefts

According to the Equité, a Canadian organization that fights insurance fraud and crime, car thieves are now exploiting technology using the onboard diagnostic port as one of their tactics. This, the organization says, allows them to reprogram key fobs with ease.

This makes us wonder what the most stolen car in the Philippines is. Any guesses?

