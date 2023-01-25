Report: Honda to set up a dedicated EV department

Honda is going all-out in its electrification efforts. According to a report by Reuters, the Japanese carmaker is forming a new department dedicated to EV development. This initiative is in line with the brand’s electrification goals, which include rolling out 30 EV models and selling two million EVs per year by 2030.

The development comes as Honda attempts to gain a foothold in the EV market, which is currently dominated by Chinese, European, and American brands. Despite Japanese cars still selling well across the globe, brands like Honda have fallen behind in the electrification race.

Effective April 1, Honda will consolidate its electrification strategy and development of cars, motorcycles, and power products. Honda also said it will combine its six regional operations into three—North America, China and associated regions including Japan, the rest of Asia, and Europe— in order to “rapidly develop the implementation of resource shifts in accordance with the future lineup strategy in line with the electrification acceleration.”

Do you think Honda can catch up to the likes of Tesla and BYD? The comments section is open.

