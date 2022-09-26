Even Honda PH is uncertain when stocks of the all-new HR-V will arrive

Big year for the HR-V here in our market. The all-new model made its debut earlier in 2022, and just several months later it saw the addition of a new variant to the roster. Great news, right? The unfortunate part about all this is that Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is still having supply issues at the moment.

What we’re trying to tell you is that even if you placed an order for an HR-V now, there’s a chance you might have to wait a bit before you take delivery of that brand-new crossover. How long? Heck, even HCPI isn’t sure. The carmaker has just issued a statement on the matter, stressing how the global parts shortage has continued to “hamper production volume,” and that the arrival schedule for new units “remains uncertain.”

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

“We sincerely apologize for this situation. Rest assured that our customers’ welfare is foremost in our minds. For your mobility needs, we offer the rest of our model lineup which we assure you are up to global standards,” HCPI’s advisory reads.

We’re sure settling for a different model may not be an option for some of you guys, so we all just have to wait until new stocks finally arrive. For now, you can just read up more on the all-new HR-V on our website. Maybe this article will help you out if you’re still undecided on which variant to get. While you’re at it, you should check out our Launch Pad feature on it, too.

Honda HR-V deliveries to be delayed:

