The Honda N-Box was the best-selling car in Japan in 2022

We’ve said it before here on Top Gear Philippines, but this latest news makes us want to shout it from the rooftops once more: kei cars are awesome. They’re fantastic. Just great. They’re so quintessentially Japanese, yet we pray to the automotive heavens everyday that they be made commonplace everywhere else in the world.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO issues show-cause order against owner, drivers of SUV in Mandaluyong City incident

Before you bring your car to a ‘talyer’ for repairs, make sure the shop has parking

Need more proof of their glory? Well, how about the fact that the Honda N-Box is once again the best-selling car in the Land of the Rising Sun? In 2022, Honda sold 202,197 units of its popular kei car. According to a report by NHK World-Japan, the N-Box beat out the Toyota Yaris (168,557 units), the Corolla (131,548 units), and the Nissan Note to achieve this feat.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And this isn’t the first time that the N-Box has topped the sales charts, either. It actually achieved this feat for four consecutive years—from 2017 to 2020. It has also consistently performed well in the light four-wheeled vehicle category, first taking the top honors in 2013.

For such a compact package, the N-Box is filled with cool features. Chief among these is the inclusion of Honda Sensing, the Japanese’ carmaker’s suite of safety features. It also now features an electronic parking brake with auto-hold as standard.

If you want to know more about what it’s like to drive an N-Box, you can do so by clicking these blue words.



See Also