You can score a Honda Jazz at P20,000 off and an Odyssey for P250,000 less this month

Feel like you missed out on all the deals last Christmas? Don’t you worry, as carmakers are starting the new year off by rolling out a bunch of deals and discounts left and right.
If it’s a Honda you’re in the market for, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is offering discounts and flexible financing plans on various models as well as various freebies for the month of January through its ‘Choose Your Own Deals’ promo.
Outright cash discounts are available on select models and variants. The most notable ones are the P250,000 discount on the MY2020 Odyssey and the P20,000 discount on the MY2021 Jazz. Yes, it appears there are still stocks of the hatchback available in our market. You can see the table below for more details:
|
Model
|
SRP
|
Cash discount
|MY21 City 1.5 V CVT
|P978,000
|P60,000
|MY21 BR-V 1.5 V CVT
|P1,158,000
|P70,000
|MY21 Brio 1.2 RS Black Top CVT
|P735,000
|P25,000
|MY22 CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater)
|P1,888,000
|P50,000
|MY22 City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT
|P1,115,000
|P15,000
|MY21 Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT
|P1,090,000
|P20,000
|MY21 HR-V 1.8 E CVT
|P1,296,000
|P10,000
|MY20 Odyssey 2.4 EX CVT
|P2,298,000
|P250,000
|MY22 Accord 1.5 EL Turbo CVT Honda Sensing
|P2,350,000
|P60,000
Customers who choose to avail of the discounts may further select among various packages that HCPI has on offer. The different combinations include discounts with one year’s worth of free preventive maintenance services or cash savings with accessory vouchers. For a better look, you can check the image below:
Meanwhile, the aforementioned flexible financing plans that are available this month include low down payment and low monthly amortization deals. Check out the table below for more info:
|Model
|Suggested Retail Price
|All-in DP for as low as
|***Monthly amortization for as low as
|MY21 City 1.5 V CVT
|P978,000
|*P10,000
|P18,080
|MY21 BR-V 1.5 V CVT
|P1,158,000
|*P10,000
|P21,407
|MY21 Brio 1.2 RS Black Top CVT
|P735,000
|*P10,000
|P13,588
|MY22 Civic 1.5 RS Turbo Honda Sensing
|P1,690,000
|**P109,000
|P31,241
|MY22 CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater)
|P1,888,000
|**P79,000
|P34,901
|MY22 City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT
|P1,115,000
|**P59,000
|P20,612
|MY21 Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT
|P1,090,000
|**P54,000
|P20,150
|MY21 HR-V 1.8 E CVT
|P1,296,000
|**P81,000
|P23,958
*Special Low All-in DP – based on 10% DP
**Regular Low All-in DP – based on 15% DP
***Low Monthly Amortization – based on 20% DP on a 60-month term
HCPI is also offering cash discounts on Honda accessories this month. To see all the other deals that the carmaker has rolled out for January, you can head on over to the official promo website.
