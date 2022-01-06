You can score a Honda Jazz at P20,000 off and an Odyssey for P250,000 less this month

Feel like you missed out on all the deals last Christmas? Don’t you worry, as carmakers are starting the new year off by rolling out a bunch of deals and discounts left and right.

If it’s a Honda you’re in the market for, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is offering discounts and flexible financing plans on various models as well as various freebies for the month of January through its ‘Choose Your Own Deals’ promo.

Outright cash discounts are available on select models and variants. The most notable ones are the P250,000 discount on the MY2020 Odyssey and the P20,000 discount on the MY2021 Jazz. Yes, it appears there are still stocks of the hatchback available in our market. You can see the table below for more details:

Model SRP Cash discount MY21 City 1.5 V CVT P978,000 P60,000 MY21 BR-V 1.5 V CVT P1,158,000 P70,000 MY21 Brio 1.2 RS Black Top CVT P735,000 P25,000 MY22 CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater) P1,888,000 P50,000 MY22 City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT P1,115,000 P15,000 MY21 Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT P1,090,000 P20,000 MY21 HR-V 1.8 E CVT P1,296,000 P10,000 MY20 Odyssey 2.4 EX CVT P2,298,000 P250,000 MY22 Accord 1.5 EL Turbo CVT Honda Sensing P2,350,000 P60,000

Customers who choose to avail of the discounts may further select among various packages that HCPI has on offer. The different combinations include discounts with one year’s worth of free preventive maintenance services or cash savings with accessory vouchers. For a better look, you can check the image below:

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

Meanwhile, the aforementioned flexible financing plans that are available this month include low down payment and low monthly amortization deals. Check out the table below for more info:

Model Suggested Retail Price All-in DP for as low as ***Monthly amortization for as low as MY21 City 1.5 V CVT P978,000 *P10,000 P18,080 MY21 BR-V 1.5 V CVT P1,158,000 *P10,000 P21,407 MY21 Brio 1.2 RS Black Top CVT P735,000 *P10,000 P13,588 MY22 Civic 1.5 RS Turbo Honda Sensing P1,690,000 **P109,000 P31,241 MY22 CR-V S Diesel 9AT (7-Seater) P1,888,000 **P79,000 P34,901 MY22 City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT P1,115,000 **P59,000 P20,612 MY21 Jazz 1.5 RS Navi CVT P1,090,000 **P54,000 P20,150 MY21 HR-V 1.8 E CVT P1,296,000 **P81,000 P23,958

*Special Low All-in DP – based on 10% DP

**Regular Low All-in DP – based on 15% DP

***Low Monthly Amortization – based on 20% DP on a 60-month term

HCPI is also offering cash discounts on Honda accessories this month. To see all the other deals that the carmaker has rolled out for January, you can head on over to the official promo website.

