This promo is a great reason to finally give your Honda a proper paint job

Recently figured in a minor fender bender that left your ride’s paint job a mess? If you happen to own a Honda, well, you’re in luck.

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is currently holding its repaint promo, giving owners an ideal opportunity to finally get their car’s exterior in order. From now until September 30, you can avail of discounts on paint services and select parts and services at Honda authorized HCPI facilities.

Some of the deals available under the promo include per-panel painting services for as low as P4,000 and washover paint services for as low as P29,000. Honda owners can also have their entire ride’s color changed for just P38,000.

What’s more, the brand is offering a 50% discount on collision parts and accessories for select Honda models. Customers can also avail of a free 30-point check-up, and HCPI’s Blitz one-hour preventive maintenance service is also available if you’re looking to hit two birds with one stone.

So, whether you’re looking to have a banged-up ride repainted or just tired of the color your car rolled out of the dealership in, this promo might be worth checking out. You can find out more at the official HCPI website. Interested?

