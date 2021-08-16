Here’s how Honda PH customers can process their security deposit refunds

Were you one of Honda Cars Philippines’ (HCPI) customers who bought a brand-new Honda within the past few months? That means you had to shell out extra to pay because of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) safeguard measures.

The pleasant news for you guys is that the DTI has officially removed the new measure and several carmakers have announced the removal and refund of their security deposits. For its part, HCPI has now also shared how exactly its customers can process their respective refunds.

To be clear, HCPI only started collecting cash deposits back in March, and only customers who purchased a Honda from around that period will be eligible for any sort of refund. Said customers may submit their refund request beginning today.

The first step is to download the Safeguard Refund Form through this link. Then, customers must submit to their dealer the accomplished form along with the following requirements:

Acknowledgment, collection, or provisional receipt

Vehicle sales invoice

Vehicle’s official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR)

One valid government-issued ID

Note that refunds will be released in actual checks for claiming at the dealership. Customers who wish to receive their refunds via bank deposits instead of checks must indicate their bank details in the form.

Customers will receive updates from their dealers once the refund application has been verified and is being processed. They will receive notifications when the deposit or check is ready for release. Customers must then bring the original documents for verification when claiming the refund. Online processing and verification will also be allowed for health, safety, and security purposes.

For a good look at the entire process, you can also check out the infographic below:

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

