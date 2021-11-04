Hyundai PH is currently offering the Accent, Grand Starex, and Tucson with special deals

Waiting for the end of the year to buy a brand-new ride for the family? If Hyundai is one of the brands you’re considering, you might not have to wait that long.

The South Korean car manufacturer is currently offering some of its models with special deals and financing options as part of its ‘Car-Regalo’ promo. Below are some of the offers you can avail of until November 30:

Hyundai Accent 1.4 GL without SRS

Option 1: Zero downpayment, five free months of amortization Option 2: P137,000 downpayment Option 3: P7,376 monthly payments

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GL 6MT 2WD

Option 1: Zero downpayment, four free months of amortization Option 2: P113,600 downpayment Option 3: P13,102 monthly payments

Hyundai Grand Starex 2.5 CRDi GLS FL

Option 1: P205,000 downpayment Option 2: P21,815 monthly payments

Hyundai H-100 2.5 CRDi GL

Option 1: Zero downpayment, four free months of amortization Option 2: P93,000 downpayment Option 3: P9,564 monthly payments

By the way, customers who make a purchase during the promo period also get the chance to win a brand-new Hyundai Veloster. A winner will be drawn via raffle on December 10, and will be announced on December 14. How’s that for a little extra motivation to finally pin down a new ride?

So, is this promo making you lean more towards buying a new Hyundai?

