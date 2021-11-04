Hyundai PH is currently offering the Accent, Grand Starex, and Tucson with special deals

Waiting for the end of the year to buy a brand-new ride for the family? If Hyundai is one of the brands you’re considering, you might not have to wait that long.
The South Korean car manufacturer is currently offering some of its models with special deals and financing options as part of its ‘Car-Regalo’ promo. Below are some of the offers you can avail of until November 30:
Hyundai Accent 1.4 GL without SRS
- Option 1: Zero downpayment, five free months of amortization
- Option 2: P137,000 downpayment
- Option 3: P7,376 monthly payments
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GL 6MT 2WD
- Option 1: Zero downpayment, four free months of amortization
- Option 2: P113,600 downpayment
- Option 3: P13,102 monthly payments
Hyundai Grand Starex 2.5 CRDi GLS FL
- Option 1: P205,000 downpayment
- Option 2: P21,815 monthly payments
Hyundai H-100 2.5 CRDi GL
- Option 1: Zero downpayment, four free months of amortization
- Option 2: P93,000 downpayment
- Option 3: P9,564 monthly payments
By the way, customers who make a purchase during the promo period also get the chance to win a brand-new Hyundai Veloster. A winner will be drawn via raffle on December 10, and will be announced on December 14. How’s that for a little extra motivation to finally pin down a new ride?
So, is this promo making you lean more towards buying a new Hyundai?
