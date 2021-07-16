Hyundai Trucks and Buses operations in Cebu get boost with dealership refresh

Most motorists are probably familiar with Hyundai because of offerings like the Starex, Tucson, and Accent. But besides being one of the biggest names in the local passenger car scene, the South Korean carmaker has a sizeable trucks and buses business, too.

To boost its commercial vehicle operations down south, Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. has given Hyundai Trucks and Buses Cebu a refresh. During a recent Zoom press conference, the company unveiled its new sales, service, and spare parts facility based on the brand’s ‘Global Dealership Space Identity.’

“Helping you advance your business toward the outcomes that you aim for is paramount to our mission in growing a fruitful partnership with you,” Hyundai Trucks and Buses Cebu president Edward Onglatco said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Hyundai Asia Resources Inc.

“You can trust that we shall treat your business in the best way we know how—by keeping your best interests at heart and delivering on our promise of partnership and service the Cebuano way…with integrity, care, and commitment.”

The 2,000 square-meter facility will now house the manufacturer’s lineup of trucks and buses, and HARI says it will offer support to customers via a “dependable team of professionals ready to respond to their needs in areas of sales, service, and customer care.”

Interested customers can drop by Hyundai Trucks and Buses Cebu along J. De Veyra Street, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City. Planning to check the brand’s commercial offerings out?

