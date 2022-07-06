Isuzu PH’s new BGC dealership is now ready to serve car buyers

In case you missed it, AC Motors Centrale in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is now up and running for local car buyers. The facility houses several major Ayala Group car brands under one roof.

One of the manufacturers that calls this one-stop-shop home is Isuzu Philippines (IPC). The Japanese carmaker’s showroom, which it calls its ‘BGC Gallery,’ is one of the highlights of the place.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

On display inside the Isuzu wing of AC Motors Centrale are the all-new Isuzu D-Max pickup and MU-X midsize SUV, as well as the Traviz light commercial workhorse. During the AC Motors Centrale inauguration last month, IPC president Noboru Murakami assured AC Motors that the facility has the carmaker’s full support.

“Just like all Isuzu branches, the Isuzu sales showroom here is capable to deliver the utmost customer satisfaction for its Mu-X, D-Max, Traviz and Isuzu Trucks customers,” Murakami said during the event.

Conveniently located at the corner of 28th Street and 9th Avenue, the showroom is the ideal place to check out Isuzu’s latest if you ever find yourself within the area. The facility is open from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 6pm. Planning to drop by soon?

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

