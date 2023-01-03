Tributes to Ken Block have started pouring in from the motoring community

Tributes have now started pouring in for Ken Block, who passed away because of a snowmobile accident earlier today.

In its announcement, Hoonigan called the 55-year-old Block “a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.” The group, which was founded by Block back in 2010, also asked fans to respect the privacy of his family during this time.

Formula One star and 2009 World Champion Jenson Button, meanwhile, expressed his shock upon receiving the news of Block’s accident.

“Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style and infectious smile,” Button tweeted. “Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man.”

Audi, which Block joined back in 2021, also paid tribute to the late rally star. The company released a statement on Instagram saying Block “always brought his action-packed spirit to the fore.”

One of the automotive industry’s most renowned photographers, Larry Chen, expressed heartbreak at the news of Block’s death. “I owe so much to @kblock43. I'm gonna miss him so much. I'm absolutely devastated. He was the greatest ambassador for car culture of all time,” Chen said on Instagram.

Even Ford CEO Jim Farley paid his respects to Block, calling the late racer a friend, legend, and inspiration.

“Ken inspired generations of automotive enthusiasts, and in the process, he came to inspire all of us at the Ford Motor Company as well. He was truly one of a kind—an innovator, a talented driver, and a marketing genius,” Farley tweeted.

“Ken personified the joy of driving, drifting, and racing. He had a boundless imagination for creating special cars and special moments,” the executive added.

Motoring community remembers Ken Block

