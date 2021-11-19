Kia’s Alabang dealership showcases the brand’s new identity

Kia underwent a major rebrand to start the year, unveiling a new logo and corporate slogan. Kia Philippines has already started the same transformation, and it has now inaugurated its first dealership to bear the same elements: Kia Alabang.

The new Alabang dealership officially becomes the first local facility to showcase the brand’s new store design and logo. It operates under the management of Iconic Dealership (IDI), a wholly owned subsidiary of AC Motors, and is the fourth Kia facility in the company’s portfolio.

“Kia Alabang is strategically located in one of the most vibrant convergences of the urban and suburban markets in the Calabarzon socio-economic region where the rapid pace of progress is tempered with slow, deliberate countryside lifestyle,” says IDI chief operating officer Bob Palanca. “This is the perfect market landscape to highlight Kia’s focus on customer experience that complements its quality and stylish products.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The new dealership boasts a new spatial design and color scheme, with achromatic colors and metallic surfaces found throughout the showroom. The store identity is in line with Kia’s new global movement—‘Movement That Inspires’—that Kia Philippines is dedicated to becoming a strong part of.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kia Alabang is only the beginning of the brand’s reinvention following the launch of Kia’s new brand purpose. Filipinos can expect more dealerships to adapt to the new store identity in the coming years,” adds Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada. “In addition, our goal is to constantly provide memorable customer experiences as we create various programs that aim to continuously strengthen the knowledge and skills of all our teams to better serve our valued customers.”

Kia Alabang is located at Alabang-Zapote Road corner Acacia Avenue, Madrigal Business Park, Muntinlupa City. It houses Kia’s newest models including the Stonic, Seltos, Soluto, and K2500.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.