Kia PH inaugurates new dealership in Santo Tomas, Batangas

Well, that didn’t take long at all. Kia Philippines immediately got business going at its newly-inaugurated Santo Tomas, Batangas dealership, with three customers immediately taking hold of their brand-new rides during the facility’s opening.

Kia Santo Tomas’ first three customers purchased a Kia Stonic EX, a pair of K2500 Karga commercial vehicles, and a Soluto EX. In a statement, Kia Philippines head Manny Aligada praised the dealership’s management, the Gateway Group, expressing confidence in the company’s ability to live up to the South Korean car brand’s standards.

“Gateway is a significant business partner and valued dealer group owner,” the executive said. “They are exemplars in terms of executing the Kia mission and vision to provide quality products and services to the Filipino consumers.”

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Located in Barangay San Roque along President Laurel Highway, Kia Santo Tomas is equipped not just to show off the company’s latest offerings, but to address its customers’ aftersales necessities as well. The facility will be able to perform everything from general repairs and bodywork, to paint jobs and Kia owners’ other automotive needs.

And in case you missed it, Kia Philippines actually placed eight in the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines’ (CAMPI) April 2022 sales rankings. Think the carmaker will be able to move a spot or two up if continues with these dealership openings?

