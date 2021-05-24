Kia PH’s latest dealership is located in Bohol

It doesn’t look like the COVID-19 pandemic will be coming to an end any time soon. But if you think this is going to keep local carmakers from expanding their dealership networks this year, you’re wrong.

One company that is continuing with its push in 2021 despite the current circumstances is Kia Philippines. Its newest facility is in Tagbilaran City, Bohol—the brand’s 41st nationwide, and its second opening this month following its dealership in Cainta, Rizal.

The new dealership is situated at the corner of CPG North Avenue and Niño Street in the Dao district. It features a six-car showroom as well as a two-bay service area, and will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 5pm.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“From a dealer standpoint, we are not just setting up a dealer for the showroom. We put it up for after-sales, too,” Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada said in a statement.

“It will not slow down because we are not yet in all the areas we want to be in. It will continue,” Aligada added, referring to the manufacturer’s continued expansion in the Philippines.

Judging by that mindset, we think it’s safe to say nobody should expect this brand to scale down its dealership openings for the foreseeable future. Where do you think Kia Philippines should open its doors next?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.